Govt to go big on Songkran

People visit Wat Saket during the Songkran festival in mid-April last year. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Department of Cultural Promotion has joined hands with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and key tourist provinces to promote the traditional way of celebrating the Songkran festival.

The move comes after Songkran was added to a tentative list for recognition as intangible cultural heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

The department's director-general, Kowit Pakamart, said on Tuesday it wanted to promote the festival in some key provinces, representing the unique Songkran culture in four regions, namely, Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Chon Buri for the Central region, Chiang Mai for the northern region, Khon Kaen for the northeastern region and Nakhon Si Thammarat for the southern region.

Songkran is the traditional Thai New Year celebrated from April 13-15.

Chadchart Sittipunt, the Bangkok governor, said its cultural council would hold events all year round to promote the nation's intangible cultural heritage (ICH) in the capital, as well as promote information about ICH items in Bangkok including cultural exhibitions in 50 districts.

This will not only help preserve local culture and stimulate the economy but also attract global recognition of Thailand's cultural identity and values, he said.

Chiang Mai governor Weerapong Ritrod said the city will introduce a traditional Lanna-style Songkran festival this April.

Thailand has three Unesco-recognised intangible cultural heritages including khon (masked dance) in 2018, nuad Thai (traditional Thai massage) in 2019 and nora (a traditional southern performance) in 2021.

"Songkran in Thailand, the traditional Thai New Year festival" would be the fourth if it gets approved this year.