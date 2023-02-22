Delivery driver makes off with B50K money bouquet

The bouquet of money flowers that a young woman purchased online from a flower shop to surprise her boyfriend on his graduation. The bouquet disappeared along with the taxi driver providing the online delivery service. (Photo: Sai Mai Tong Rot Facebook page)

A woman wanting to surprise her boyfriend ordered a bouquet made of banknotes worth about 50,000 baht as a gift on his graduation, but the taxi driver making the delivery vanished with the cash.

Sunitra Boonyaem turned to popular Facebook page Sai Mai Tong Rot (Sai Mai Must Survive) for help.

She ordered the money flowers online, for delivery on Monday morning, to give to her boyfriend on his graduation from university. The Facebook page posted the story on Wednesday

Ms Sunitra had transferred 53,550 baht to a flower shop for the purchase of a bouquet made of banknotes. The delivery was set for 8.30am on Feb 20. On that day, the shop notified her that a taxi driver had already picked up the money bouquet for delivery to her address.

The shop sent a link showing the delivery route online. When the woman checked, she saw the taxi was shown travelling the route. As it approached her house, the status changed to showing the delivery had already been made.

As it had not arrived, she was understandably shocked and immediately phoned the taxi driver to ask where the bouquet was. The driver said someone had already picked it up. She asked him to show her a photo as proof of delivery, but he said he did not take any photos.

According to Ms Sunitra, the cabbie then cut the phone conversation.

The woman immediately contacted the flower shop and said she was initially told there would be no problems. Later, the shop realized that the money flowers could not be retrieved.

The woman then filed a complaint with Bang Sao Thong police. There had been no progress in the case, so she turned to the Sai Mai Tong Rot Facebook page for help.

Her boyfriend, whose name was not revealed, said he did not know that his girlfriend planned to give him the cash bouquet as a surprise on his graduation. He had also planned a surprise for her - to ask her to marry him. But when he proposed, he saw tears rolling down her cheeks. At first, he thought she was too happy to speak.

She then explained about the cash bouquet - and that it had disappeared along with the taxi driver.

The Facebook page said its administrator had already contacted Pol Col Supasak Poreeyanon, chief of Bang Sao Thong police, to help track down the missing taxi driver for legal action.