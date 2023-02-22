Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park wins 'green shield'

A view of Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park in Prachuap Khiri Khan. (Photo: Chaiwat Satyaem)

Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park in Prachuap Khiri Khan province has won the Green National Park Shield for outstanding environmental management.

The award was announced on Wednesday by Pongsakorn Promkhunthod, chief of Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park.

He said it was joint award by the Department of Environmental Quality Promotion and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. It was also part of the 2022 Green National Park Project.



From a total of 26 entries, Khao Sam Roi Yot was judged "very good" with a score of 79.62%.



The project is intended to encourage development of national parks as standard conservation-oriented tourist attractions, friendly to the environment and with good services for visitors.