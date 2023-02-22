Diplomatic staff tour Isan sites

Diplomatic guests gather for a group photo in front of the Udon Thani Museum. (Photo: Poramet Tansathaporn)

The Ministry of Culture is continuing with its mission to forge ties with other countries, taking diplomatic representatives from 28 countries on a special tour of northeastern Thailand.

Staff working at diplomatic missions in the country set out on Thursday for the two-day tour that will take in Udon Thani and Nong Bua Lamphu provinces to experience the local way of life and cultural activities.

Yuthika Isarangkura, the ministry’s deputy permanent secretary, said the trips have been organised regularly since 2008. The itinerary includes visits to World Heritage sites, and participants have a chance to inspect local arts, artefacts, cuisines and folk wisdom.

Udon Thani is best known for its its archaeological wonders, especially Ban Chiang, which has been listed as a Unesco World Heritage site since 1992. Nong Bua Lamphu is also steeped in cultural attractions and handicraft villages, she said.

The diplomatic guests are visiting Phu Prabhut historical park and Ban Non Kok traditional weaving centre, the Bang Chiang national museum and Pho Sri Nai temple in Udon Thani. They will also visit the Khwanta learning and design centre to learn about eco-printing of scarves.

Thanadon Puttarak, the Udon Thani city mayor, said that besides cultural richness, Udon Thani is also well equipped with hotels, golf courses, racecourses and an international airport.