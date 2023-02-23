No appointment for driving permit

People can apply for an international driving permit without making an appointment, says the Department of Land Transport (DLT).

Deputy director-general Seksom Akaraphan on Wednesday said international driving permits are available at land transport offices nationwide without the need for an appointment, and cost 505 baht.

Thais who want to apply must bring their passport, ID card, original driving licence in Thailand and two non-glossy photos sized two inches taken in the last six months.

Foreigners must bring original and a copy of their passport and visa, as well as the original and copy of their residency or work permit that is certified by the embassy or Immigration Bureau, Thai driving licence and two non-glossy photos sized two inches taken in the past six months.

The permit is valid for one year for 102 countries participating in the 1949 Geneva Convention on road traffic, including US, Australia, South Korea, New Zealand and Japan, and three years in the 86 countries that have joined the 1968 Vienna Convention, which includes Bahrain, Brazil, Germany and Switzerland.