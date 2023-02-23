Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
30 tonnes of smuggled pork seized in Songkhla
Thailand
General

30 tonnes of smuggled pork seized in Songkhla

Contraband frozen meat from Brazil the largest-ever seizure of its kind at Sadao checkpoint

published : 23 Feb 2023 at 14:57

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Customs officials and soldiers take boxes of smuggled frozen pork from a trailer truck in Sadao district of Songkhla on Wednesday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
Customs officials and soldiers take boxes of smuggled frozen pork from a trailer truck in Sadao district of Songkhla on Wednesday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: Authorities have seized 30 tonnes of smuggled frozen pork from Brazil, worth about 6 million baht, in Sadao district of this southern province.

A combined team of customs officers and soldiers spotted a crew from a container truck, which had crossed the border from Kedah state in Malaysia, loading several boxes onto another truck in tambon Samnakkham in Sadao on Wednesday, said Yutthana Phoonphiphat, director of Customs Region 4.

When they inspected the boxes they found 30,000 kilogrammes in total of frozen pork, with no customs or related documents.

Mr Yutthana said the drivers were held for questioning. The investigation is being extended to find those involved in the smuggling of contraband meat.

It was the largest load of smuggled frozen pork ever seized at the Sadao checkpoint, he said. Previously, illegal frozen pork had mostly been found hidden in other products.

Yutthana Phoonphiphat, director of Customs Region 4, inspects some of the smuggled frozen pork seized in Sadao at a briefing on Thursday. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

Rookie Jaravee a surprise co-leader in Pattaya

PATTAYA: Rookie Jaravee Boonchant is one of the surprise names at the top of the crowded leaderboard after the first round of the Honda LPGA Thailand tournament on Thursday at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya.

15:56
Thailand

Former anti-graft official gets suspended jail term

A former deputy chief of the National Anti-Corruption Commission has been given a suspended sentence for concealing assets worth 227 million baht.

15:23
Thailand

30 tonnes of smuggled pork seized in Songkhla

SONGKHLA: Authorities have seized 30 tonnes of smuggled frozen pork from Brazil, worth about 6 million baht, in Sadao district of this southern province.

14:57