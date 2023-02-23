Husband in missing-baby case charged with procuring

Man offered teen wife to neighbour, who turns out to be biological father of 8-month-old child, say police

A poster at the Bang Luang police station in Nakhon Pathom shows pictures of the baby boy who has been missing since Feb 5.

NAKHON PATHOM: A 19-year-old man has been charged with pimping his 17-year-old wife to an older man, who turns out to be the biological father of the woman’s missing baby boy.

The charge of procuring laid against the young man known only as “Phut” is the latest twist in the case that has captivated the public since the child’s disappearance on Feb 5.

“Phut” and his wife “Nim” told reporters that the eight-month-old boy disappeared while the three of them were sleeping together in their one-storey house in Bang Len district on the morning of Feb 5. The house also contains a small grocery shop.

Police investigating the case on Wednesday arrested Phut for illegally procuring his wife to a neighbour, a man in his 50s, who was also arrested.

DNA tests revealed that the older man was the biological father of the missing baby boy. He is to be charged with statutory rape of a minor as the first sexual encounters with the young woman took place when she was 15, police said.

Police said their investigation found that Phut had lured Nim into having sex with the older man identified as “Jae” in exchange for money.

The baby’s mother has insisted that she had nothing to do with the disappearance. However, police say there have been inconsistencies in her stories.

Earlier, she said that she saw a man in a yellow shirt enter her home and take the baby, but later she admitted that the man did not exist.

Police have also noted that earlier on the day of the disappearance, the young couple had taken the baby to a clinic as he had a fever of 39C. The clinic advised them to take the boy to the hospital but they took him back home instead.