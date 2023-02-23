Big haul of speed pills and cannabis abandoned beside Mekong

Packages containing speed pills and dried cannabis buds seized from the bank of the Mekong River in Tha Uthen district of Nakhon Phanom are displayed at a media briefing in the northeastern province on Thursday. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: A navy patrol team has seized 1.4 million speed pills and 25 kilogrammmes of cannabis buds abandoned by fleeing smugglers on the bank of the Mekong River, with destinations of the drugs shown on the packages.

Marines from the Mekong Riverine Unit spotted a long-tailed boat moored on the river at Had Sai Phae village Moo 5 in tambon Nong Thao of Tha Uthen district late Wednesday night. Some men were seen carrying something from the boat to the shore.

When the officers approach to ask to conduct a search, the men fled on the boat, leaving nine sacks at the scene.

Left behind were 1,456,000 speed pills and 25 kilogrammes of dried cannabis buds in many packages, navy officers said at a briefing on Thursday.

The destinations of the drugs were found written on the packages. They were to be delivered to several northeastern provinces including Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani and Khon Kaen. Many packages showed district names.

Authorities said the drugs were of low quality and found to be mixed with chemical pesticides that posed a threat to life. Pesticide-contaminated pills were priced at 7-10 baht each and were intended for sale to young people and workers.

Over the past week, more than 7 million speed pills have been seized in Bueng Kan, Mukdahan and Nakhon Phanom provinces, authorities said.