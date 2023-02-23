Stomach bug hits Chaiyaphum schools

Ice cubes suspected after more than 300 students and teachers felled by vomiting and diarrhoea

Health officials visit students who fell ill with diarrhoea after having lunch at their schools in Chaiyaphum province. (Photo: Makkawan Wannakul)

CHAIYAPHUM: Lab test results showed norovirus and E.Coli bacteria caused the illness that sent more than 300 students and teachers from four schools in this northeastern province to hospitals this week with diarrhoea and vomiting.

The tests were done on samples taken from students and teachers after they became ill on Tuesday, said Dr Wachira Botphiboon, chief of the provincial public health office. E.Coli bacteria could be found in both food and ice cubes, he said.

Health workers subsequently inspected five ice-making factories in the province and samples of their ice cubes have been sent to the Medical Science Centre in Nakhon Ratchasima for lab tests.

A total of 107 students and teachers from Banjadee, Chaiyaphum Pakdee Chumphon, Satree Chaiyaphum and Anuban Chaiyaphum schools were sent to hospitals with severe diarrhoea after having lunch on Tuesday. Most of the patients were children, said Anupong Panarat, secretary to the Chaiyaphum governor.

Authorities believed the illness was caused by norovirus that contaminated ice cubes.

More students suffered diarrhoea on Thursday after having lunch at their schools, bringing the total number of those falling ill to 315, consisting of 283 students and 32 teachers.