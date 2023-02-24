Anutin sees Chuvit revelations as attack on party

Chuvit Kamolvisit talks to reporters at Government House on Tuesday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Deputy Prime Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul said efforts are being made to discredit the party after whistleblower Chuvit Kamolvisit called on the government to look into alleged irregularities in some government projects overseen by coalition parties.

On Tuesday, Mr Chuvit took his anti-corruption crusade to Government House, calling on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to put an end to a number of pressing problems.

Himalai Phewpan, a coordinator of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party, showed up to welcome Mr Chuvit and said he would take him to meet Gen Prayut.

Mr Chuvit also met Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, secretary-general to the prime minister and leader of the UTN, in front of Command Building 1.

One of the issues he raised involved alleged irregularities in the bidding for the Orange Line electric train project overseen by the Transport Ministry. He claimed 30 billion baht had been siphoned off from the project but did not elaborate.

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority has been accused of rigging the bid terms for an extension of the rail line to exclude the skytrain operator, Bangkok Mass Transit System Plc.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob also serves as secretary-general of Bhumjaithai.

Mr Anutin on Thursday brushed aside Mr Chuvit's accusation, saying he must provide evidence to back it up.

Asked if Mr Chuvit's move would deal a blow to the party's election campaign, Mr Anutin said mudslinging always takes place prior to an election.

Mr Anutin agreed that efforts were seemingly being made to discredit Bhumjaithai.

He refused to comment on Mr Chuvit being taken to meet the PM, but insisted that relations between leaders of the coalition parties in the government remain healthy.

He said he remains on good terms with Palang Pracharath Party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, Democrat Party leader and Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, and Gen Prayut, who is the UTN's chief strategist.

"The rank and file may sometimes quarrel, but as long as those at the top maintain close ties, that should suffice," Mr Anutin said.