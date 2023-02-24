101 Malaysia-bound migrants arrested in Hat Yai

A total of 101 Myanmar nationals hoping to get work in Malaysia are found in a 10-wheeler in Hat Yai district, Songkhla early Friday. The migrants and two Thai men were arrested. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: A total of 101 illegal migrants from Myanmar en route to Malaysia were arrested after they were found in a truck parked in Hat Yai district early Friday. Two Thai men were also arrested.

Acting on a tip-off from a resident, a combined team of police, immigration and local officers rushed to inspect the 10-wheel truck parked near a vacant field behind an outpost of a special police operation unit in tambon Thung Tam Sao around 2am.

The officers found 82 men and 19 women hiding in the bed of the truck underneath a tarpaulin. All were illegal Myanmar migrants, said the arresting team led by Thung Tham Sao chief Pol Col Chairat Kanchananate.

The bed of the vehicle was filled with sand for migrants to excrete and it was also used to reduce vibration during the long journey, according to reports.

Two Thai men, identified only as driver Thanakorn and assistant Pradit, were arrested along with the migrants.

During questioning, the two men told police that they had picked up the migrants from Prachuap Khiri Khan province to Hat Yai to await someone to transport them to Malaysia.

Authorities were extending the investigation to arrest other members of this smuggling network.

A 10-wheel truck is used by smugglers to transport illegal migrants. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)