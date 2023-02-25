B2-million speed bust in Nakhon Phanom

Three couriers arrested with 250,000 pills said they were hired for B30,000 each

Officers handcuff a drug courier following his arrest with bags of speed pills in Ban Phaeng district of Nakhon Phanom. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: Three drug couriers have been arrested and 250,000 speed pills worth about 2 million baht seized in Ban Phaeng district of this northeastern province.

A team of military rangers and police arrested the three men shortly after they arrived in a car and a pickup truck to pick up sacks of illicit drugs left along a local road on the Na Phrachai-Na Thom route in tambon Nong Waeng on Friday.

The sacks contained 125 packages of 250,000 speed pills, senior rangers and police said during a media briefing. The seized drugs were worth about 2 million baht.

The three suspects were identified as Subin Harnchoengchai, 37, of Si Racha district in Chon Buri; Phimorn Khampan-on, 44, and Thanachai Phromdee, 31, both of Tha Uthen district in Nakhon Phanom.

The seized speed pills, branded “Y1” on the packages, were of low quality and found to be mixed with chemical pesticides, said authorities. The drugs were priced at 7-10 baht a pill and were intended for sale to teenagers and workers.

During questioning, the three suspects confessed they had been hired for 30,000 baht each to deliver the drugs to various locations in the Northeast.

Over the past week, more than 7 million speed pills have been seized in Nakhon Phanom, Bueng Kan and Mukdahan provinces bordering Laos.