Thai hit-run driver back in US

Michigan resident arrested after fleeing to Thailand following accident that killed college student

Tubtim “Sue” Howson attends a briefing held by Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn in Bangkok on Feb 15, following her arrest earlier in Ratchaburi.

A 57-year-old Thai woman who fled to Thailand to avoid the consequences of a hit-and-run crash that killed a college student in suburban Detroit has returned to the United States, a local sheriff said on Friday.

Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, of Oakland Township, is in custody while she awaits a detention hearing on Tuesday that would clear the way for her return to Michigan to face state and federal charges, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news release reported by local media outlets.

Ms Tubtim returned to the US earlier this week, Mr Bouchard said. It was not clear from the statement where she is being held.

Benjamin Kable, 22, was struck while walking before dawn on a road in Oakland County near Detroit on Jan 1. The Michigan State University student was home for the holidays.

A dual citizen of the US and Thailand, Ms Tubtim left Michigan on Jan 3 and flew to Bangkok.

Days after the crash, a white BMW 3-Series sedan was found at a home near the scene of the accident. Investigators identified Ms Tubtim as the driver on Jan 5 and notified Thai authorities, who began an investigation.

It was learned that Ms Tubtim was staying in Chon Buri, according to Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national police chief. But after the accident in Michigan made headlines, she moved to a room in Suan Phueng district of Ratchaburi on Feb 10.

Police found her there and she confessed to her involvement in the accident, Pol Gen Surachate said on Feb 15.

Ms Tubtim faces a federal charge of interstate flight to avoid prosecution and a state charge of failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death. Both charges carry up to five years in prison.

Ms Tubtim has been working and living in Michigan with her family and two children for more than 20 years, authorities there have said.