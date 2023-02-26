Khao San bouncer charged with assaulting foreigner over bottled water

Khao San road, a well-known night spot in Bangkok, became lively again in September last year from a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (File photo)

A security guard at a nightclub on Khao San road, the world-renowned tourist in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district, has been charged with assault after a clip of him slapping a foreigner's face and then handcuffing him was posted on social media.

The management of "The Club Khaosan", the nightclub where the incident occurred, issued a statement with a public apology. It said a police complaint was filed against the security guard, who was sacked for a serious breach of the company's regulations.



Pol Col Sanong Saengmanee, the Chana Songkhram police superintendent overseeing the area, said the guard – identified as Thongchai – had been detained and charged with bodily assault.



Police questioning of Mr Thongchai revealed the incident occurred at about 2am on Saturday when Mr Thongchai was told by a club attendant that the foreign man, whose identity and nationality were not known, had stolen a bottle of water. When confronted by Mr Thongchai, the foreign man admitted he had taken it from inside the club – believing it was free.



Mr Thongchai allegedly said there was an argument between him and the foreigner. Following some miscommunication, he became angry, put the foreigner in handcuffs and slapped him two times in the face. Another club guard, identified as Krisda, intervened and told him to stop.



A female Thai tourist who was walking past the club took a video clip of the incident. The clip was later posted on social media and went viral.



Mr Thongchai and Mr Krisda were later taken to Chana Songkhram police station for further investigation. Mr Thongchai was initially charged with bodily assault.



Pol Col Sanong said police were looking for the foreign man to get information from him as the damaged party in order to complete an investigation report against Mr Thongchai.



After the clip went viral, some viewers commented that the foreigner was a well-known YouTuber.