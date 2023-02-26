Section
Don Mueang airport denies slow security procedures
Thailand
General

Don Mueang airport denies slow security procedures

published : 26 Feb 2023 at 15:09

writer: Post Reporters

Travellers queue to check in at Don Mueang airport. (File photo)
Travellers queue to check in at Don Mueang airport. (File photo)

Airport authorities have denied a traveller's complaint about slow security procedures at Don Mueang airport, saying the process is faster than an international standard.

The management of Don Mueang airport said on Sunday that despite heavy traffic of travellers at the airport, its staff were effectively handling the increasing demand.

The waiting time for each passenger to pass through security at the airport was 14.5 minutes,  which was faster than the 15-minute standard of the International Air Transport Association, the airport management said.

It responded to a social media complaint about "slow" security procedures for domestic travellers at Don Mueang airport on Saturday morning.

Airport management said that during the peak hours of 6-8am last Saturday morning, there were 37 departing domestic flights carrying about 6,000 passengers at Don Mueang airport.

During the period, passing through security took an average 14.5 minutes for each passenger. Airport staff opened nine channels and operated all 11 carry-on baggage X-ray machines at that moment to speed up the scanning process, the management said.

Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, president of Airports of Thailand plc, said on Facebook that the number of travellers at Don Mueang peaked at 6.30am, but the average wait time was only 14.5 minutes, well below the IATA standard of 15 minutes.

