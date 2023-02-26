Bullfighting, cockfighting and other animal betting venues to reopen

A bullfighting ring in Phatthalung province (File photo)

Venues for various types of animal fighting and racing that allow betting, closed since the onset of Covid-19, can now reopen, the government said.

In a letter to provincial governors dated Feb 24, Suttipong Juljarern, permanent secretary to the interior minister, said such venues can re-open after obtaining an official permit since the disease is now controllable.

The types of animal fighting and racing mentioned in the letter are bullfighting, cockfighting, fish fighting, cow racing and horse racing.



The letter said the resumption will promote local traditions and culture, and make way for local people to generate income.



Heads of districts and sub-districts are now authorised to issue permits for the opening of venues for animal fighting to reopen under the following guidelines:



1. In issuing a permit for bullfighting, the ministerial regulation of 2009 on cockfighting and fish fighting can be adapted for implementation. Venues for bullfighting can be opened once a month in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla and Phatthalung provinces and once a week in other provinces.



2. Venues for cockfighting and fish fighting must be well-enclosed and far away from youths. Use of toxic substances for doping and sharp objects with the animals is prohibited. The venues are allowed to open once a week, on Saturdays or Sundays, but not more than three times a month. Moreover, the venues cannot be open on important Buddhist days.



3. Permits for cow racing can be issued according to local traditions and culture, but the events must not be held on important Buddhist holy days. People below the legal age must not be allowed in the racing venues.



4. Venues for horse racing can be reopened once a week as usual. Children and youths must not be allowed inside for betting.



The letter said officials with the authority to issue permits for these types of animal fighting to reopen for gambling must strictly comply with an Interior Ministry letter dated Dec 21, 2022.