Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Minister plans new law on animal fighting, to attract visitors
Thailand
General

Minister plans new law on animal fighting, to attract visitors

published : 27 Feb 2023 at 14:55

writer: Post Reporters

A crowd enjoys a cock fight at a licensed ring in Bangkok in 2015. (File photo)
A crowd enjoys a cock fight at a licensed ring in Bangkok in 2015. (File photo)

Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin has ordered the drafting of new standards for animal fights and racing, to attract visitors, raise the value of the animals and boost tax revenue.

Mr Somsak said on Monday that officials would collaboratively draft the new law. It would cover animal fighting and racing with legalised gambling, and pave the way for the development of pedigrees to increase the value of the animals.

The minister said this followed the Interior Ministry giving approval for provincial governors to resume local competitions such as bull, cock and fish fighting and horse racing, together with related gambling.

"It will be a soft power that will stimulate the Thai economy and attract foreign tourists. Animal competitions in the various regions are a long-standing lifestyle and tradition for Thais," Mr Somsak said.

"The new law will be beneficial to people. Sports animals such as bulls and cocks can be exhibited for  tourists. There will be internationally accepted rules for the fights... This will attract visitors, and more admission fees will be collected," the justice minister said.

He also foresaw the development of pedigrees for the bulls, cocks and horses involved, which he said would raise their value.

"I want all sections of the ministry to collaborate," Mr Somsak said.

"As for gambling, it we legalise it, have online platforms and collect tax, the state will earn revenue for national development... Once the law comes into effect, it will benefit many villagers and farmers," Mr Somsak said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (16)
MOST RECENT
Business

Thailand receives 2.14m foreign tourist arrivals in Jan

Thailand recorded 2.14 million foreign tourist arrivals in January, a surge from 133,828 in the same period a year earlier, tourism ministry data showed on Monday, as the vital tourism sector gathered pace with the return of Chinese travellers.

16:07
Business

January rice export volume up 75.2% y/y

Thailand's rice exports for January were at 805,519 tonnes, up 75.2% from a year earlier, helped by year-end orders, higher demand from the Middle East and a weak baht currency, the Commerce Ministry said on Monday.

15:57
Thailand

New rules, gambling

The justice minister orders the drafting of new standards for animal fights and racing, with legal betting, to attract visitors, raise the animals' value and boost tax revenue.

14:55