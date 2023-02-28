Gamblers arrested in Bangkok

Gamblers are taken to Buppha Ram police station following a raid on a room at Phaya Mai amulet market in Klong San district, Bangkok, in the early hours of Tuesday. (Screenshot from Workpoint TV)

Forty-five gamblers were arrested during a raid on a room at an amulet market in Thon Buri area of Klong San district, Bangkok, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Officers from the Youth and Women's Welfare Sub-Division entered a row room on the first floor of Phaya Mai amulet market on Somdet Chao Phraya Road in Klong San around 1.30am.

They found many people playing high-low dice in the room.

They arrested 35 men and 15 women. A dice playing sheet, other gambling paraphernalia and about 20,000 baht in cash bets were seized. All were taken to Buppha Ram police station and face charges of illegal gambling.