Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Gamblers arrested in Bangkok
Thailand
General

Gamblers arrested in Bangkok

published : 28 Feb 2023 at 11:27

writer: Online Reporters

Gamblers are taken to Buppha Ram police station following a raid on a room at Phaya Mai amulet market in Klong San district, Bangkok, in the early hours of Tuesday. (Screenshot from Workpoint TV)
Gamblers are taken to Buppha Ram police station following a raid on a room at Phaya Mai amulet market in Klong San district, Bangkok, in the early hours of Tuesday. (Screenshot from Workpoint TV)

Forty-five gamblers were arrested during a raid on a room at an amulet market in Thon Buri area of Klong San district, Bangkok, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Officers from the Youth and Women's Welfare Sub-Division entered  a row room on the first floor of Phaya Mai amulet market on Somdet Chao Phraya  Road in Klong San around 1.30am.

They found many people playing high-low dice in the room.

They arrested 35 men and 15 women. A dice playing sheet, other gambling paraphernalia and about 20,000 baht in cash bets were seized. All were taken to Buppha Ram police station and face charges of illegal  gambling.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (7)
MOST RECENT
World

Hong Kong to scrap Covid mask rules

Hongkongers and tourists can go mask-free from Wednesday as the city finally lifts its last major Covid-19 restriction after almost three years.

11:56
Thailand

Gamblers arrested in Bangkok

Forty-five gamblers were arrested during a raid on a room at an amulet market in Thon Buri area of Klong San district, Bangkok, in the early hours of Tuesday.

11:27
Business

Mega projects, tourism to propel growth, Arkhom says

A slew of billion-dollar infrastructure projects and an upswing in tourism will fuel Thailand’s expansion this year, shielding the economy from weaker exports and any possible delay in the budget approval due to elections, according to Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith.

10:52