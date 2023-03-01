Call for govt to ban 'sly' alcohol ads

Campaigners hold placards at the Public Health Ministry in Nonthaburi on Tuesday to urge the ministry to amend the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act BE 2551 to ban the use of alcohol logos and brands to sell other products. Pattarapong Chatpattaras

Anti-alcohol consumption networks on Tuesday called for a ban on the use of alcoholic beverage logos to promote non-alcoholic drinks, labelling it a marketing ploy to raise people's recognition of unhealthy products.

Teera Watcharapranee, manager of the Stop Drink Network, said that the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act BE 2551 (2008) had been a huge success in preventing damage to society caused by the overconsumption of alcohol during the past 15 years. He hailed the law change as the result of close cooperation between the public sector, anti-alcohol networks and the Ministry of Public Health.

However, he said there was now a need to amend some sections in order to match the changing strategies of alcohol producers.

He said that the Stop Drink Network and its alliances were calling on the ministry to urgently amend the current law to make it clear that any use of alcohol logos to sell non-alcohol beverages is illegal.

"We need to have a law amendment as Article 32 is still a loophole that allows alcohol companies to benefit from brand recognition in the sale of other drinks such as water and soda water.," he said.

According to Article 32, alcoholic beverage brands and logos are prohibited from being used for any purpose that may promote the intention to purchase or consume their alcoholic products.

Dr Nipon Chinanowet, director of the alcohol control committee under the Public Health Ministry, said that the ministry is aware that the law is in need of an update, and wants to clarify that branding collateral cannot be used to sell other products by association. It will issue a list of do's and don'ts for advertising.

"We need to clarify the law so there is a clear code of conduct."

According to the anti-alcohol consumption networks, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act BE 2551 which had 13 million signatures of support, aimed to reduce alcohol consumption because of its negative impact on society, the lives ruined by drinking and driving, and violence in the family.

It also cited a survey by the National Statistical Office in 2021 that the number of non-alcohol drinkers aged over 15 years has increased from 38.68 million people in 2011 to 41.04 million people in 2021.

The Research Centre for Social and Business Development also conducted a survey last year and found 70% of participants agreed with not allowing alcohol adverts, and 74% did not want the hours of legal alcohol sales extended.