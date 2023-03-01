BNK48 leader's young brother in fatal fall

Chan Areekul, 19, fell to his death from a condominium building in Khlong San district, Bangkok, on Wednesday morning. (Photo supplied)

The 19-year-old younger brother of Cherprang Areekul, manager of popular Thai girl group BNK48, died in a fall from the 9th floor of a high-rise building in Bangkok's Khlong San district early on Wednesday.

His fall was reported to Samray police about 3.45am.

Police, medics from Siriraj Hospital and rescuers from the Ruam Katanyu Foundation, were rushed to the scene - a 27-floor luxury condominium building on Krungthon Buri road in Thon Buri area.



They found Chan Areekul, 19, lying face down with a cracked skull in the 5th floor car park. He was wearing trousers, but no shirt.



Police investigators said later the young man fell to his death from the 9th floor.



Police were questioning Chan's friends, hoping to establish how and why he fell. The body was sent to King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital for autopsy.

Cherprang Areekul and her younger brother Chan pose for a photo. (Photo: Cherprang BNK 48 Facebook)

Chan was a member of the Thai national youth bowling team in 2020.



He is a young brother of Cherprang Areekul, a member of the Thai idol girl group BNK48, an international sister group of the Japanese idol girl group AKB48.



Ms Cherprang is a first-generation member of BNK48 and currently listed as "captain and general manager".