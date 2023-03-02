8.5kg of heroin found stuffed into fruit cans

Officials from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) inspect packets of heroin stuffed into cans of fruit products destined for Kong Kong. (Photo: Narcotics Control Board)

Two Nigerian men and a Thai woman have been arrested in Bangkok following the seizure of 8.5 kilogrammes of heroin stuffed into fruit cans destined for Hong Kong.

The trio were arrested on Wednesday after officials from the Airport Interdiction Task Force (AITF) and other agencies inspected 11 suspected parcels of canned fruit at a private firm in Bangkok on Tuesday. The parcels were destined for Hong Kong, said Wichai Chaimongkol, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

One of the parcels was found to contain 8.5 kilogrammes of heroin, stuffed into fruit cans.

Someone later contacted the firm about making a change in the delivery. The task force asked that person to come and pick up the parcels. This led to the arrest of Ugorji Jordan Ibeakama, 51, and Joachin Onuabuchi Maduako, 56, on Wednesday, said Mr Wichai.

A further investigation led to the arrest of Sujitra Phuasuwan, 30, in the Suan Luang area of Bangkok later that day.

The arresting team found no illicit drugs on the suspects but seized documents from them for examination, said Mr Wichai.

Also seized were two cars, 100,000 baht in cash, and a bank account with 60,000 baht on deposit.

Authorities are investigating whether another Thai woman whose name appeared on the parcels as the sender was involved in drug smuggling or not.

If she was found to have allowed the suspects to use her ID card to send the parcels, she could be convicted of an offence under the narcotics code that carries a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine of up to 60,000 baht, said Mr Wichai.

Narcotics Control Board officials open fruit cans to find 24 packs of heroin stuffed inside.