Warning issued after 2 weeks of smog in Lampang

Authorities try to stamp out agricultural burning as poor air quality threatens health

Workers put out a bushfire in a forested area of Lampang province. (Photo: Facebook/News Lampang)

Health warnings were issued on Saturday as the northern province of Lampang entered a second week contending with heavy smog from agricultural burning that has generated an excess of particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5).

The Pollution Control Department reported on Saturday that average PM2.5 levels in Lampang were between 87 and 135 microgrammes per cubic metre, exceeding dangerous levels for a 13th consecutive day. The Air Quality Index reading on Saturday afternoon was 174 — any reading above 150 is unhealthy for everyone.

All districts in the province have reported air pollution at orange or red levels, considered hazardous to health, with Muang district noticeably covered in smog.

The haze has been attributed to agricultural burning and a spate of forest fires that have occurred over the past two weeks.

Provincial administrators have urged residents and organisations to cease all burning and empowered authorities, including police, to take legal action against anyone found setting fires. Officially, the province is currently in a 75-day no-burning period that started on Feb 15 and ends on April 30.

Local administrations have been ordered to spray water droplets into the air at periodic intervals to increase particulate-trapping moisture. Fire trucks in Muang district were deployed to carry out this effort.

Dr Prasert Kijsuwannarat, the chief provincial health officer, said there has been a 10% increase in people seeking medical attention for respiratory illness since the situation began.

Vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, young children and the chronically ill, should avoid the outdoors and seek medical attention if they experience any respiratory issues, the physician warned.