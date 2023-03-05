Songkhla residents support Prayut for prime minister: poll

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha makes a speech at the United Thai Nation Party rally in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Feb 25. (Photo: United Thai Nation Party)

Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha of the United Thai Nation Party is preferred for the post of prime minister among people in the southern province of Songkhla, followed by Paetongtarn "Ung Ing" Shinawatra of the Pheu Thai Party, according to the result of a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted by telephone interviews on Feb 17-23 with 1,100 eligible voters aged 18 and over in Songkhla, where 10 House seats are up for grabs in the coming election.



Asked who they would support for the post of prime minister, the answers were:



• 26.00% for Gen Prayut of the United Thai Nation Party

• 18.46% for Ms Paetongtarn of the Pheu Thai Party

• 11.36% for Pita Limjaroenrat of the Move Forward Party

• 10.36% thought nobody was suitable

• 7.18% for Korn Chatikavanij of the Chart Pattanakla Party

• 6.73% for Jurin Laksanavisit of the Democrat Party

• 4.64% for Anutin Charnvirakul of the Bhumjaithai Party

• 4.18% for Pol Gen Seree Temeeyaves of the Seri Ruam Thai Party

• 3.18% for Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan of the Thai Sang Thai Party

• 1.91% no answer or not interested

• 1.27% for Wan Muhamad Nor Matha of the Prachachart Party

• 3.64% combined for Somkid Jatusripitak (Sang Anakhot Thai), Kanchana Silpa-archa (Chartthaipattana), Cholnan Srikaew (Pheu Thai), Warong Dechgitvigrom (Thai Pakdee), Abhisit Vejjajiva (Democrat), Mongkolkit Suksintaranon (Thai Civilised), Mingkhwan Saengsuwan (Palang Pracharath), Chuan Leekpai (Democrat), Pirapan Salirathavibhaga (United Thai Nation) and Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt.



Asked from which party they would vote for constituency MPs, the Democrat Party came first with 23.46%, followed by Pheu Thai (19.00%), United Thai Nation (15.91%), Move Forward (13.45%), Bhumjaithai (7.55%), still undecided (4.73%), Chart Pattanakla (4.64%), Palang Pracharath (3.18%), Seri Ruam Thai (2.45%), Thai Sang Thai (1.45%), Kla (1.27%), Prachachart (1.00%), and 1.91% combined for Thai Pakdee, Sang Anakhot, Chartthaipattana, Thai Civilised, Pheu Chart, Thai Economy and those with no answer or who were not interested.



Asked which party they would vote for in the party-list MP system, the Democrat Party came first with 22.91%, followed by Pheu Thai (20.09%), United Thai Nation (17.18%), Move Forward (13.18%), Bhumjaithai (7.09%), Chart Pattanakla (5.18%), still undecided (4.09%), Seri Ruam Thai (3.00%), Palang Pracharath (2.46%), Thai Sang Thai (1.55%), Kla (1.09%) and Prachachart (1.09%). The rest were for Thai Pakdee, Chartthaipattana, Sang Anakhot Thai, Thai Civilised and those with no answer or who were not interested.