Slapped reveller seeks legal action

Rodric W Carkhuff, an American tourist, receives a gift basket from Prasit Singdamrong (left), deputy president of the Khao San Business Association, who on behalf of members apologised to him at the Crime Suppression Division on Sunday. (Police Photo)

An American tourist lodged a complaint with Crime Suppression Division police against a nightclub owner and two of his security guards on Khao San Road, after he was slapped and handcuffed by one of the guards last month.

The complaint was filed at Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) by Rodric W Carkhuff, along with his lawyer Kriangsak Pintusornsri at 1.30pm on Sunday.

However, Mr Carkhuff decided to drop the complaint against the club owner, after he agreed to accept 50,000-baht compensation.

Mr Kriangsak, however, said the victim will still taking legal action against the two guards and will file a report with Chana Songkhram police on March 20.

The incident took place at "The Club Khaosan" nightclub on Feb 24, after Mr Carkhuff took a bottle of water inside the club as he thought it was free.

A club attendant told a guard, known only as Thongchai, that the victim had stolen it.

An argument with the foreigner ensued. Following some miscommunication, he became angry and put the foreigner in handcuffs and slapped him twice in the face. Another guard, identified as Krisda, intervened and told him to stop.

A local who was walking past the club took a clip of the incident, which was posted on social media and went viral.

In response, the club's management issued an apology for the ugly scenes and took legal action against the two guards.

The victim claims he was assaulted more than once and also saw the guard flash a Spartan knife at him.

"I entered the country in January with plans fly back to the US in April," said Mr Carkhuff.

"I still love Thailand and its people despite the incident."