Tanker caught with cargo of smuggled petrol

Navy sailors boarded the oil tanker Thanasit in the Chao Phraya River estuary in Samut Prakan and found 300,000 litres of contraband petrol. (Photo supplied/Sutthiwit Chayutworakan)

SAMUT PRAKAN: A tanker ship with a contraband cargo of 300,000 litres of petrol was stopped and seized in the Chao Phraya river estuary by a navy patrol early on Sunday.

A Royal Thai Navy announcement said the MV Thanasit, a tanker manned by five crew and the captain, was in the river mouth when it was approached by the patrol boat Tor 115 about 3am and stopped for a search.

The tanker was found to be loaded with 300,000 litres of smuggled petrol.



The ship and crew were taken to the pier of the Phra Chulachomklao Navy Garage in Phra Samut Chedi district for legal proceedings.