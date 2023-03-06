Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Dead man washed ashore in Chumphon
Thailand
General

Dead man washed ashore in Chumphon

published : 6 Mar 2023 at 11:48

writer: Online Reporters

A crouched police officer and rescue workrs with the decomposed body of an unidentified man on a beach in Pathiu district of southern Chumphon province on Sunday. (Photo: Pathiu Rescue Facebook)
A crouched police officer and rescue workrs with the decomposed body of an unidentified man on a beach in Pathiu district of southern Chumphon province on Sunday. (Photo: Pathiu Rescue Facebook)

The decomposed body of an unidentified dead man was found washed ashore in Pathiu district of Chumphon on Sunday.

The body was found on rocks along the beach by local fishermen, near a pier for tourist boats, about 5 kilometres from Koh Khai, police said. 

The body was unclothed and most of the flesh was missing, leaving the legs, arms, head and skeleton. Police said the man had likely died a month or two ago.  His identify was a mystery.  

The remains were sent to Pathiu Hospital for closer examination.

Pol Capt Sayant Tumrawat, deputy investigation chief at Pathiu, said it was too early to say if the dead man was one of the missing sailors from HTMS Sukhothai, which sank during a storm in the sea off of Prachuap Khiri Khan in December.

The discovery of the body was reported to the navy.

HTMS Sukhothai sank in water about 50 metres deep roughly 19 nautical miles off the coast of Prachuap Khiri Khan's Bang Saphan district on the night of Dec 18.

There were 105 crew on board, of whom 76 were rescued, 24 were found dead and five remain missing.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Prayut to be discharged from hospital

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will be discharged from Phramongkutklao Hospital in Bangkok on Monday evening, after being admitted for treatment for a swollen right hand on Saturday, hospital director Maj Gen Thamrongroj Temudom said.

12:15
Thailand

Dead man washed ashore in Chumphon

The decomposed body of an unidentified dead man was found washed ashore in Pathiu district of Chumphon on Sunday.

11:48
Thailand

Tanker caught with cargo of smuggled petrol

SAMUT PRAKAN: A tanker ship with a contraband cargo of 300,000 litres of petrol was stopped and seized in the Chao Phraya river estuary by a navy patrol early on Sunday.

10:28