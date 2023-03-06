Policeman killed in paraglider crash

KHON KAEN: A police officer was killed when the powered paraglider he was flying over Ubol Ratana Dam in Ubol Ratana district crashed on Sunday afternoon.

Pol Col Pavich Saeng-aroon, the district police chief, identified the officer as Pol Col Natdej Nam-amat, 54, of the legal execution office of Provincial Police Region 4.



On Saturday, Pol Col Natdej and his family went camping near Phu Khao Wong village in tambon Khuan Ubol Ratana, along with other night campers enjoying stargazing by the dam during the long holiday. The area is also popular with paraglider enthusaists.



Witnesses told police that Pol Col Natdej flew a motorized paraglider on Satuday. He flew again about 4pm on Sunday.



While he was making a right turn about 10 metres in the air, the paraglider stalled and plummeted to the ground.



Pol Col Natdej was seriously injured. He was rushed to Ubol Ratana Hospital, where he later died.