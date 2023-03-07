Tourism plan to rake in B2.38tn

CHIANG MAI: The provincial Public-Private Economic Development Committee and the Provincial Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Office on Monday discussed a plan to bring 2.38 trillion baht in tourism revenue this year.

The talks, led by Chiang Mai deputy governor Weerapong Ritrod, focused on the economy and tourism in the northern region.

Officials during the meeting agreed the recovery would continue during this trimester due to many factors, including the increasing number of foreign visitors after the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to data from the provincial TAT office, Chiang Mai received at least 60 million baht from visitors last year. However, out of the 8.7 million visitors, most of them were Thai due to the travel restrictions foreign countries imposed on their citizens, it said.

Foreigners started returning to the province this year as the pandemic situation improved. With this in mind, officials agreed to set a tourism plan to help the province receive at least 2.38 trillion baht in tourism revenue.