Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
43kg of heroin found in garment shipment
Thailand
General

43kg of heroin found in garment shipment

Hong Kong-bound packages searched by customs officials at Suvarnabhumi

published : 7 Mar 2023 at 20:40

writer: Online Reporters

Patchara Anultasilp, left, director-general of the Customs Department, shows heroin hidden inside hilltribe-style garments bound for Hong Kong, at the department’s head office on Tuesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
Patchara Anultasilp, left, director-general of the Customs Department, shows heroin hidden inside hilltribe-style garments bound for Hong Kong, at the department’s head office on Tuesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Customs officials say they have found more than 43 kilogrammes of heroin worth 107.5 million baht hidden in hilltribe garments bound for Hong Kong.

The discovery was made on Monday at Suvarnabhumi airport by officials who were suspicious about 29 boxes destined for Hong Kong, Patchara Anultasilp, director-general of the Customs Department, said on Tuesday.

The boxes were declared to contain home appliances, garments, cosmetics and hair removal devices.

Officials initially checked six boxes and found hilltribe-style shirts and waist ties. The sleeves of the shirts looked unusually thick and gave off a strong smell, so officials decided to tear the garments.

Inside the sleeves and waist ties, officials found fabric packs containing heroin. After all the clothes were examined, the total haul worked out to 43.4kg of heroin worth 107.5 million baht, Mr Patchara said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Bird flu in French foxes a new concern

PARIS: France has reported an outbreak of H5N1 bird flu among red foxes northeast of Paris, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Tuesday, as the spread of the virus to mammals raised global concerns.

21:49
World

15 killed in Dhaka building blast

DHAKA: At least 15 people were killed and more than 100 were injured in Bangladesh’s capital on Tuesday, after an explosion inside an office building in a bustling commercial district.

21:26
World

UK proposes radical plan to stop migrant boats

LONDON: The UK government Tuesday unveiled radical plans to stop migrants crossing the English Channel illegally on small boats, acknowledging it is stretching international law amid an outcry from rights campaigners.

20:45