Rescue vehicles torched in Pattani

Two vehicles - a pickup and a van - of the Hilal Ahmar Foundation in Pattani's Yaring district were partly damaged after being set on fire early Wednesday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: Two rescue vehicles owned by the Hilal Ahmar Foundation were set on fire by arsonists in Yaring district of this southern border province early on Wednesday.

The pickup truck and the van were parked in front of the foundation's office on Highway 42 (Pattani-Narathiwat) at Moo 1 village in tambon Bue Cho.



Staffer Tuanma Tuan-apinanbut told police that he, his wife and two children were sleeping in the office. He was woken up by the sound of an explosion outside the building around 3.30am.

He took a look and saw the foundation's the two vehicles catch fire. He and his wife doused the fire with a chemical extinguisher before calling the fire station of Tambon Bang Pu Municipality.

A fire truck soon arrived and completely put out the fire. Both vehicles were partly damaged.



Mr Tuanma said he could not think of the motive behind the arson attack, as the foundation's work is to help the public in emergency.



Police were investigating.

The Hilal Ahmar Foundation provides emergency medical services and support through community social integration in the deep South.