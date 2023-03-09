macau888 brother ‘Big’ contacts police

The 40-million-baht Lamborghini Mad Bull Liberty Walk Aventador V2 is a limited-edition model with only one in Thailand. It was registered under the name of Kittipong "Big" Kachornboonthaworn. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Kittipong “Big” Kachornboonthaworn, one of four brothers who allegedly ran the macau888 online gambling website, has contacted police to turn himself in on condition he gets bail.

CCIB commissioner Pol Lt Gen Worawat Watnakornbancha said on Wednesday that police did not accept the bail demand sought by Mr Kittipong, who fled Thailand with his girlfriend in mid-February.

Other suspects had fled to neighbouring countries via natural border crossings. None had contacted police to turn themselves in.

Inquiry officers have questioned dozens of witnesses and found financial activities indicating the suspects’ involvement.

Reports said Mr Kittipong’s close aide, who produced a macau888 promotional video, will report to police at 2pm on Friday.