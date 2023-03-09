Section
Covid-19 drug now free of charge
Thailand
General

Covid-19 drug now free of charge

published : 9 Mar 2023 at 09:47

writer: Post Reporters

Public Health Ministry staff check bottles of the antiviral drug molnupiravir at a warehouse in Samut Prakan in March last year. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
Public Health Ministry staff check bottles of the antiviral drug molnupiravir at a warehouse in Samut Prakan in March last year. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The anti-viral drug molnupiravir has been included in the list of essential medications covered by the Universal Coverage for Emergency Patients (Ucep) Plus scheme, according to deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul.

The drug’s inclusion means Covid-19 patients can now get molnupiravir pills for free. Prior to its inclusion, which was approved by the cabinet on Tuesday, patients had to pay 15 baht for a 200-milligramme dose of the anti-viral medication.

It is the second anti-viral drug for Covid-19 treatment to be offered free, after favipiravir was included in the Ucep Plus programme.

The National Institute of Emergency Medicine (Niem) is responsible for screening Covid-19 patients before they receive the anti-viral medication through the Ucep Plus scheme.

