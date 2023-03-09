Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Big speed and ketamine bust in Samut Prakan
Thailand
General

Big speed and ketamine bust in Samut Prakan

Three smugglers sought after 2.5m speed pills and 10kg of ketamine seized

published : 9 Mar 2023 at 16:05

writer: Online Reporters

Police examine packs of speed pills hidden in a cooler chest with ice following a raid on house in Samut Prakan where 2.49 million speed pills and 10kg of ketamine were seized along with weapons and ammunition. (Photo: Metropolitan Police Bureau)
Police examine packs of speed pills hidden in a cooler chest with ice following a raid on house in Samut Prakan where 2.49 million speed pills and 10kg of ketamine were seized along with weapons and ammunition. (Photo: Metropolitan Police Bureau)

Police are hunting for three suspected drug smugglers after seizing almost 2.5 million speed pills and 10 kilogrammes of ketamine in Samut Prakan.

Officers from the Patrol and Special Operations Division, known as 191 Police, uncovered the stash during a raid on a house in the Bo Bambad community in tambon Bang Pla of Bang Phli district, where investigators believed drugs had been hidden. In addition to the drugs, they found two guns and 67 rounds of ammunition.

A box pickup truck used for delivering goods was found, but nobody was in the house during the raid on Tuesday afternoon, Pol Maj Gen Samroeng Suanthong, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB), said during a briefing on Thursday.

The police team later extended the investigation that shed light on three people believed to be involved in the drug trade. They then sought court approval to arrest two men and one woman, identified only as Bancha, Phairat and Palita.

As they began tracking the trio, officers found another box pickup abandoned in Mae Wong district of Nakhon Sawan province on Wednesday, said Pol Maj Gen Samroeng.

According to the police investigation, the suspects had worked for a private company as delivery people. But they also used their box pickups to deliver illicit drugs by hiding them in ice-filled cooler chests to elude authorities.


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

First Korea-Japan summit in four years planned

SEOUL: South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will visit Japan next week, his office said on Thursday, as the two neighbours try to ease diplomatic strains over Japan’s wartime atrocities during its 35-year colonial rule.

16:50
Thailand

Big speed and ketamine bust in Samut Prakan

Police are hunting for three suspected drug smugglers after seizing almost 2.5 million speed pills and 10 kilogrammes of ketamine in Samut Prakan.

16:05
World

Singaporeans jailed for pouring hot coffee on Indonesian domestic helper

A week into her first job in Singapore, a domestic helper told her employer that she wanted to return to the maid agency, as her employer's wife and daughter were never satisfied with her work performance.

15:25