Porntip in crosshairs for GT200s

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is to file a lawsuit against Senator Porntip Rojanasunan and a number of Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS) officials in connection with a fake bomb detector procurement case.

Porntip: Former CIFS chief

Khunying Porntip served as the CIFS director when the procurement of the GT200 and Alpha 6 bomb detectors took place from 2007-2009.

The commission's central committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to proceed with legal action against Khunying Porntip and the other parties, a NACC source said.

The decision was reached after a joint committee consisting of NACC and Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) officials failed to find common ground on who should be indicted in this case, according to the source. Initially, the NACC asked the OAG to indict all those allegedly involved in the fake bomb detector procurement, said the source.

However, the OAG resolved to only indict lower level CIFS officials, not Khunying Porntip, said the source.

The NACC has therefore exercised its right to stick to its decision to file a criminal lawsuit against all these people, the source added.