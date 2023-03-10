42 provinces warned of storms

Heavy fine dust covers several areas in Bangkok on Thursday. Summer storms, gusty winds and hails are expected in 42 provinces, including Greater Bangkok, from March 12 to March 14. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Summer storms and gusty winds are expected in 42 provinces, including Bangkok, in the next few days, the Meteorological Department said on Friday.

A moderate high-pressure system from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea, while hot weather remains in the upper country. Westerly trough will move to the North.

With these conditions, summer storms, thunderstorms, gusty winds and hails are forecast for the North, the Northeast, the East and the Central Plains, including Bangkok and its vicinity, from March 12 to 14.

On Sunday, summer storms are expected in seven northern provinces (Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit and Phetchabun) and five northeastern provinces (Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu and Udon Thani).

On Monday, summer storms are forecast for 15 northern provinces (Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun); nine provinces in the Northeast (Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima); four provinces in the Central Plains (Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Saraburi and Ayutthaya); Bangkok and surrounding provinces; and all eight eastern provinces (Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat).

On Tuesday, all eight provinces in the East would be affected.

People are advised to stay away from big trees, large billboards and unsecured structures. Farmers are told to find ways to prevent damage to their crops during this period.

The department urged people to keep abreast of weather news.