5-day event to celebrate Rattanakosin era

Cultural showcase expected to draw many people to venues in Old Town Bangkok

Tourists wearing Thai costumes walk outside the Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaew), a popular attraction on Rattanakosin Island, on Aug 6 last year. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Ministry of Culture will hold a five-day event next month to celebrate the 241st anniversary of the Rattanakosin Kingdom, with various cultural activities held at museums and temples in Old Town Bangkok.

Culture Minister Itthiphol Khunpluem said a ministry committee would work with over 30 agencies and groups from both public and private sectors to plan the events to be held from April 21-25.

The event will promote both Rattanakosin history and the cultural heritage of Old Town Bangkok, he said, adding that it had the potential to attract tourists and younger people.

Mr Itthiphol is chairing the event committee chairman, while the vice-chair is the miniistry’s permanent secretary, Dr Yupha Taweewattanakitborvon. The abbot of Wat Pho, Somdet Phra Maha Theerajarn, and Phra Brahmapundit, the abbot of Wat Prayurawongsawat, will serve as advisers.

The events will take place in eight main locations: the National Museum Bangkok, the National Theatre, Museum Siam, Wat Pho, Wat Prayurawongsawat, Santi Chai Prakan Park, Ratchadamnoen Contemporary Art Centre and Bang Lamphu Museum.

Smaller-scale activities will also take place at another 20 locations.

All locations will be reachable via free buses sponsored by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority, Mr Itthipol said.

Cultural activities will include merit-making in temples to 99 monks, night museums, a Thai cuisine showcase and sales of cultural items from Bangkok and the other 76 provinces.

There will also be a nighttime light show and a marching band at Santi Chai Prakan Park as well as academic seminars and exhibitions at Museum Siam.

Mr Itthipol said free workshops on handcrafting and walking tours led by local guides in Old Town Bangkok will be offered at Bang Lamphu Museum, where youth performances will also take place.