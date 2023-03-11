Air pollution triggers respiratory diseases

A visitor at Sa Ket temple takes a shot of the obscured Bangkok skyline from the top of the Golden Mount on Thursday. Haze blanketed parts of the city, prompting health warnings. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

More than 31,000 people in Bangkok and 1.4 million nationwide have developed respiratory diseases due to haze pollution since Jan 1, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Dr Pathomporn Siraprapasiri, inspector-general at the Public Health Ministry, on Friday said the ministry has teamed up with the Health Department and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to endorse the Department of Disease Control's air pollution control measures.

Data from public hospitals and the BMA's Medical Service Department showed there are 31,695 patients in Bangkok, and 1,449,716 patients nationwide, who have developed symptoms caused by air pollution.

"Of them, 2,252 people were diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 8,692 people with eczema, 8,309 with stroke, 4,800 with conjunctivitis or pink eye, 1,770 with pneumonia, 1,107 with bronchitis, 1,830 with pharyngitis, 672 with nasal cryotherapy, 129 with asthma, 114 with influenza, 89 with ischaemic heart disease and 1,877 with lung cancer," Dr Pathomporn said.

She added that the Public Health Ministry had advised people to avoid outdoor activities if the level of PM2.5 dust particles is above 75 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3). Mask-wearing is suggested when the level is above 50µg/m3, she said.

Anyone who develops respiratory diseases, pink eye or eczema should seek medical help, Dr Pathomporn said.

On Thursday, the Facebook page "Drama-addict" posted photos of alleged nose-bleed stains on tissues sent by a woman living in Bangkok. In the post, the admin wrote the woman's daughter was experiencing nosebleeds and eczema outdoors in the Rama III area.

A similar incident reportedly happened in Chiang Mai. Drama-addict has posted more nosebleed photos sent by a mother of a 9-year-old girl.

On Friday, reports said Chiang Mai was experiencing severe air pollution caused by wildfires. The Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation said almost all 25 districts in the province had PM2.5 levels exceeding the safety threshold of 50µg/m3.

Communities are sending volunteers to extinguish wildfires, while some resorts on the popular Mon Cham mountain in Chiang Mai have received cancellations from tourists due to air pollution, the reports said.