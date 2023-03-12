Pata Zoo offers reward to catch graffiti vandals

Vandal alert: A graffiti with a 'free Bua Noi' message on Pata Department Store's store front on March 6.

Pata Zoo has offered a 100,000 baht reward for information leading to the arrest of a group of five who wrote "Free Bua Noi" across the storefront above the main entrance of the Pata Department Store.

The incident occurred last Monday, and the zoo on Friday declared it was the last straw. The graffiti attack follows what it called unfair criticism of its care of Bua Noi by activist groups going back two decades.

The store will now take legal action against those who wrongly attack its treatment of the gorilla, the zoo said.

It said many domestic and international activists had defamed the zoo. Some had published photos of Bua Noi in her cage on the 6th and 7th floor which the zoo said misrepresented its treatment of the great ape and also her state of mind at her department store home.

Lone gorilla: The 34-year-old Bua Noi has lived in Pata Zoo since she was three.

Some wildlife conservationists had misinformed school children that Bua Noi was tormented and asked them to support the "Free Bua Noi" movement, the zoo claimed.

As a registered entity under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, the zoo said its business was regularly assessed and inspected by the department itself.

"Bua Noi will certainly face a lower standard of life if released back into the wild," Pata Zoo said.

The zoo would keep the graffiti until police catch the group responsible. It resumed full operations on March 3 after a one-year renovation.

Meanwhile, Bang Yi Khan police said yesterday that CCTV showed the five suspects arriving on three motorcycles before parking opposite the mall and going on to graffiti the wall. Police have seized spray paint cans left at the scene.