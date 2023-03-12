Summer storms forecast across most of Thailand March 12-14

FILE PHOTO: Clouds roll in over the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok on Nov 24, 2022. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail are likely in the North, Northeast, Central and East regions of Thailand from Sunday to Tuesday as a moderate high-pressure system from China sweeps across upper Thailand and the South China Sea during the period, the Thai Meteorological Department announced in its 5am forecast on Sunday.

Provinces to be affected are:



On Sunday, March 12 - Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun in the North; and Loei, Nong Khai, Bung Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu and Udon Thani in the Northeast.



On Monday, March 13 - Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun in the North; Loei, Nong Khai, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima in the Northeast; Kanchana Buri, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Saraburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Bangkok and its vicinity in the Central; and Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat in the East.



On Tuesday, March 14 - Chanthaburi and Trat in the East.



People are advised to beware of severe weather conditions by keeping away from big trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers should take precautions against crop damage.