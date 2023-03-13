Section
Pattaya honours elephants as part of Thai heritage
Thailand
published : 13 Mar 2023 at 22:16

writer: Reuters

A monk receives food from an elephant during Thailand's National Elephant Day celebration at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya on Monday. (Reuters photo)
CHON BURI: Thailand celebrated National Elephant Day on Monday, honouring the beast that is a beloved symbol of the country with feasts of fruits and vegetables.

The government in 1998 declared March 13 as a day dedicated to the conservation of the nation’s elephants.

Traditionally, they have been used as work animals and even in warfare but in modern times their very existence is under threat.

The president of the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, where a ceremony was held to mark the day, said elephants were a source of national pride and part of the country's cultural and historical identity.

"We are now trying to maintain those domesticated elephants and give them food and shelter," Kampon Tansacha said. "If I release all of them to the wild, they won't survive." 

Elephants enjoy a "buffet" of fruit and vegetables during Thailand's National Elephant Day celebration at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya on Monday. (Reuters photo)

