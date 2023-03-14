Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Mayor killed by train at railway crossing
Thailand
General

Mayor killed by train at railway crossing

published : 14 Mar 2023 at 11:46

writer: Supapong Chaolan

The Toyota Fortuner rests jammed up against the front of the locomotive after being hit by a Trang-Bangkok express train at a railway crossing in Ban Nasan district, Surat Thani, on Monday night. The municipal mayor who was driving it was killed. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)
The Toyota Fortuner rests jammed up against the front of the locomotive after being hit by a Trang-Bangkok express train at a railway crossing in Ban Nasan district, Surat Thani, on Monday night. The municipal mayor who was driving it was killed. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: The mayor of Nasan Municipality was killed when the SUV he was driving was hit by an express train at a railway crossing on Monday night.

A railway employee told police one of the barrier arms at the crossing had malfunctioned and failed to drop down.

The accident occurred about 8.17pm.

Express train 84 (Trang-Bangkok) hit the Toyota Fortuner driven by Kosol Sulathangkul, the mayor of Nasan township, Ban Nasan district, as it passed through the crossing near Soi 9 on Phlusiri road, about a  kilometre from Ban Nasan railway station.

The mayor's vehicle was dragged about 500 metres along the track before the train ground to a halt. Kosol was found dead at the wheel.

Rescuers removed the wrecked vehicle from the track. The slightly damaged train resumed its journey shortly before 1am and was expected to arrive at Bangkok Central station about 3pm on Tuesday.

Pol Col Wittawee Paritanon, the Ban Nasan police chief, said the railway employee manning the crossing told investigators four barrier arms were supposed to drop down across the road. At the time of the accident, one of the arms malfunctioned and did not come down as the train approached.

Kosol drove under the still-raised crossbar and stopped his SUV right on the rail track. The train arrived and hit the car. The man said he tried to stop the mayor by signalling him with a flashlight, but to no avail.

The police investigation into the crash was continuing.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Fleeing smugglers caught, 281kg crystal meth seized

Two fleeing drug suspects were arrested in Chiang Dao district of Chiang Mai early on Monday following the seizure of 281 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine from the pickup truck they abandoned during a police chase in Fang district on Sunday night.

13:02
Video

Biden: US banking system is safe

United States President Joe Biden on Monday (March 13) said that his administration moved swiftly in the wake of two bank failures to protect depositors and contain the potential financial fallout. - REUTERS

12:09
Thailand

Mayor killed by train at railway crossing

SURAT THANI: The mayor of Nasan Municipality was killed when the SUV he was driving was hit by an express train at a railway crossing on Monday night.

11:46