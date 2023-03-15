Section
Three dumped bodies found in Songkhla
published : 15 Mar 2023 at 15:49

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Police and local officials eat the spot on the edge of a forest in tambon Tha Chang in Songkhla's Bang Klam district where the bodies of three unidentified men were found on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)
SONGKHLA: Three dead men believed to the migrant workers, one with his hands tied, were found at the edge of a forest in Bang Klam district of this southern province on Wednesday morning.

They were discovered by a scrap collector about 200 metres from Lopburi Ramet road near Moo 8 village in tambon Tha Chang about 7am. They were lying side-by-side, covered with cloth and plastic sheeting.

He informed the village chief, who reported the find to Bang Klam police.

Police and local officials who went to the scene reported that, from their appearance, the dead men were probably migrant workers. No documents were found on them.

One of them had his hands tied with a rope and there was a stab wound in his neck.

It was believed they were killed elsewhere and then dumped at the forest's edge. 

Police were investigating.

