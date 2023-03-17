New TB kit to curb spread

The DMSc-TB FastAmp (TB-LAMP) kits on display. DMS photo

The Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) has signed an MoU with AEC Healthcare on the transfer of DMSc-TB FastAmp (TB-LAMP) kit production technology, aiming to support tuberculosis (TB) control.

It was signed by DMS chief Dr Supakit Sirilak and AEC Healthcare's managing director Nonthasak Prayoonthian.

Dr Supakit said there are at least 150 new cases of TB detected per 100,000 people every year in Thailand, citing data collected by the Department of Disease Control. This means over 105,000 new cases are found annually in the country.

A fast and accurate diagnosis method can be helpful. However, the price can exceed 300 baht, meaning it is only partially covered by the 200-baht subsidy provided by the National Health Security Office. It inspired the development of the DMS' TB-LAMP kit, which aims to improve diagnosis and affordability.

The kit can detect bacteria that cause TB by analysing samples using the loop-mediated isothermal amplification method. Dr Supakit said users could get their results within two hours without the need for any additional equipment.