City Hall backs 'lights-off' on Saturday night

Lights at CentralWorld department store in Bangkok's Pathumwan district were partly turned off for an hour on March 27, 2021 to mark the "60+Earth Hour 2021" event. (File photo)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the World Wild Fund (WWF) Thailand and other agencies want people and businesses to turn off unnecessary lighting for one hour early on Saturday night in a symbolic commitment to coping with climate change.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the targets were lights such as those in decorations, buildings and advertising billboards, and air-conditioners.

City people were asked to turn them off from 8.30pm-9.30pm (local time) on Saturday, along with people in 7,000 cities in 190 countries worldwide. The activity had been held annually worldwide on the last Saturday of March since 2008.



Mr Chadchart said during "60+Earth Hour" in 2022, consumption of electricity in Bangkok was reduced by 78 megawatts and emissions of carbon dioxide cut by 20 tonnes, or about 176,172 baht in value. From 2008-2022, electricity consumption was reduced by 22,476 megawatts and carbon dioxide emission cut by 12,255 tonnes, or about 81 million baht in total.

This year's activity will be held on March 25.



In addition, the BMA and other agencies including the Thailand Development Research Institute, Chulalongkorn University, GIZ Thailand office of Germany and the Clean, Affordable, and Secure Energy for Southeast Asia will organise activities such as panel discussions and exhibition booths on March 25-26 from 4.30pm-9.30pm in front of the Bangkok Arts & Culture Centre in Pathumwan district.