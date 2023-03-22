Gunman holed-up after 4 people shot

Section
published : 22 Mar 2023 at 17:46

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Police outside the gunman's house, in Krungphet Villa housing estate in Muang district, Phetchaburi, on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo supplied)
Police outside the gunman's house, in Krungphet Villa housing estate in Muang district, Phetchaburi, on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo supplied)

PHETCHABURI: Police evacuated a child care centre and surrounded a nearby house in Muang district, where a gunman killed two people and wounded two others on Wednesday afternoon.

The standoff followed a shooting rampage in Soi 4 of Krungphet Villa housing estate opposite a shopping mall in tambon Ton Mamuang about 1.37pm.

Police said the gunman had sprayed the area with bullets. Two people had been shot dead and two others were injured.

The wounded included Kanoksak Muthakan, head of the Tambon Ton Mamuang Administration Organisation, who arrived at the scene to handle the situation. His cheek and ear were grazed by a bullet. He was taken to hospital.

About 100 policemen were deployed at the scene. They evacuated about 40 children from a day care centre. 

The gunman was hidden in a nearby house and continued firing random shots into the street.

Police identified the gunman as Anuwat Waenthong, 29. He was  believed to be acting under stress, brought on because he was due to appear in court.

