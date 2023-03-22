Gunman holed-up after three people shot dead

Three others wounded as standoff continues into the night in Phetchaburi

Police surround the gunman’s house at the Krungphet Villa housing estate in Muang district of Phetchaburi. (Photo: 191 Phetchaburi emergency centre Facebook)

PHETCHABURI: Police on Wednesday evening surrounded a house where a gunman remained holed-up after killing three people and wounding three more.

Officers had the man’s mother try via police loudspeaker to persuade her son to surrender, but to no avail. Phetchaburi governor Natthachai Namphunsuksan also attempted to talk to the shooter but he kept firing his gun.

The standoff followed a shooting rampage that began shortly after 1.30pm in Soi 4 of the Krungphet Villa housing estate opposite a shopping mall in tambon Ton Mamuang.

Police said the gunman sprayed the area with bullets, leaving two people dead and two others injured, before taking shelter in a house.

The wounded included Kanoksak Muthakan, head of the Ton Mamuang Tambon Administration Organisation, who arrived at the scene to handle the situation. His cheek and ear were grazed by a bullet. He was taken to hospital.

About 40 children were evacuated from a nearby daycare centre as more police converged on the scene. By late afternoon, about 100 policemen had surrounded the house as the gunman continued firing random shots into the street.

Workpoint TV reported that a food delivery rider passing the house was shot dead, bringing the deaths to three. At 5.40pm, a female student whose house was opposite the gunman’s was shot and seriously wounded.

Police identified the gunman as Anuwat Waenthong, 29. He was believed to be acting under stress because he was facing a court appearance on a physical assault charge.