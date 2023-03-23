Hacker, friend nabbed for stealing energy drink prizes

Police question Somprasong Intararak, seated, in his room in Bung Kum district, Bangkok, on Thursday morning. (Photo supplied)

Police on Thursday arrested two men, including a postgraduate student, for allegedly hacking into an energy drink producer's prize system and withdrawing the prizes through an electronic wallet.

Somprasong Intararak, 29, and Watchanant Siri, 28, were arrested in their rooms in Bangkok's Bueng Kum and Bang Kapi districts on Thursday morning, Pol Maj Gen Athip Pongsiwapai, commander of the Technology Crime Suppression Division, said.

The arrests followed a complaint from True Money Co that the prize system of Power Thaitanium energy drinks was hacked more than 300,000 times, and the stolen codes were then used to claim prizes through the True Money wallet system about 60,000 times.

Investigators found that the hacker was Mr Somprasong, an information technology postgraduate student at King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.

Mr Somprasong confessed to having his close friend, Mr Watchanant, use the codes to claim prizes. The student said he and his friend were jobless.

Police seized their computers and mobile phones for examination.