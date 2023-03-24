Section
Child, driver killed in minivan-truck crash
Thailand
General

published : 24 Mar 2023 at 11:46

writer: Online Reporters

A minivan slams into the back of a six-wheel truck on Mittraphap Road in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Friday, resulting in two deaths and six injuries. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A minivan carrying students visiting their parents in Bangkok rammed into the back of a truck loaded with sugarcane in this northeastern province early on Friday, resulting in two deaths and six injuries.

The fatal crash on Mittraphap Road in tambon Thephalai of Khong district was reported around 4.50am, police said.

When police and rescuers arrived at the scene, they found a white Toyota minivan with Bangkok licence plates and a six-wheeler with Nakhon Ratchasima licence plates loaded with sugarcane in the roadside. The front end of the minivan was severely damaged. 

The minivan driver and an 11-year-old girl, who was in the backseat of the vehicle, were killed. 

Five passengers - three adults and two children - were injured, one of them, a 13-year-old boy, seriously. The truck driver sustained minor injuries.

The injured were rushed to hospitals for treatment.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident.

The front of the minivan was severely damaged. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

