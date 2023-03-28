BJT pushes development to woo South

Pipat Ratchakitprakarn (photo: Tourism and Sports Ministry)

The Bhumjaithai (BJT) Party has promised to develop the South further to boost the region's economic competitiveness and improve the livelihoods of its people by promoting each province's main attraction and/or development priority.

Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, who is tasked with developing Bhumjaithai's policies for the South, said the party would tailor its policies to match each province's unique characteristics.

According to Mr Pipat, who is currently serving as Sports and Tourism Minister, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, and Ranong will be developed into the "Thailand Riviera" with various tourist attractions along the coast.

Phangnga, meanwhile, will be promoted as a low-carbon city, Phuket as a smart city, while Krabi will be highlighted as a spa destination, especially the hot springs around Khlong Thom district.

The rich history of the region, which dates back to the days of the Srivijaya Empire will be promoted in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla, where the party promised to upgrade 142 historical landmarks into major tourist draws.

Last but not least, the southernmost border provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat will be touted as multicultural art destinations, which Mr Pipat said could help dispel the misconception that the South is a restive region.

Mr Pipat also mentioned free life insurance for people over 60 capped at 100,000 baht, and a three-year debt moratorium for those with over one million baht in debt.