Cabinet leaves Chao Phraya Promenade for next government
Thailand
General

Court injunction suspended ambitious riverside project pending public hearings and other steps

published : 28 Mar 2023 at 17:54

writer: Post Reporters

Part of the design for the Bangkok riverside promenade, seen at a meeting hosted by City Hall in Din Daeng district to gather public opinion in December 2019. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
The cabinet on Tuesday decided not to appeal a Central Administrative Court injunction suspending construction of the Chao Phraya Promenade in Bangkok, and will leave it for the new government's consideration, deputy spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said.

The promenade project is part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's planned 12-stage development of the Chao Phraya riverside. The other steps include building walkways with bike lanes along both sides of the river, new riverside landmarks and river piers, upgrading historical canals and improvements to religious sites.

The Chao Phraya Promenade project has four stages. The first is from the Rama VII bridge to the Irrigation Department, the second from the Irrigation Department to Rob Krung canal, the third from the Rama VII bridge to Bang Phlat canal, and the fourth between Bang Phlat and Bang Yi Khan canals. The total distance is  about 14 kilometres.

On Feb 5, 2020, the Central Administrative Court, at the request of the Office of the Attorney General, issued an injunction barring authorities from going ahead with the Promenade until the following actions were taken:

  1. A public hearing to take people's opinions regarding possible negative impacts. The result must be made public in 15 days of the end of the hearing.
  2. There must be a full environmental impact assessment and report, as required by the law.
  3. Ministerial regulation No 63/1994, issued under the Navigation in Thai Territorial Waters Act of 1913, must be amended to give the Marine Department authority to grant permission for the building of structures into the river.
  4. Permission must be sought from the director-general of the Fine Arts Department to construct buildings at ancient sites within the area of the project.

Ms Rachada said the cabinet decided not to appeal the injunction and to leave the matter for the next government to consider.

A general election has been scheduled for May 14. The prime minister now heads a caretaker cabinet with limited financial authority.

